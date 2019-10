Do you recognize this person? If so, the West Burlington Police Department would like your help.

Police are now asking for help from the community to hopefully identify the man in the brown coat. Police say he is wanted as part of an ongoing investigation into a theft.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the West Burlington Police Department at (319) 754-8555 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.