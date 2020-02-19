West Burlington man facing drug, other charges following traffic stop

A West Burlington man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in West Burlington.

Joseph Lee Caskey, 46, is charged with possession with intent to deliver over five grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used, operating without a driver’s license and interference with official acts resulting in injury.

At 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, West Burlington Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Caskey, according to police.

According to an arrest affidavit, police had received complaints regarding short-term, frequent vehicle and foot traffic coming to and from Caskey's home in the 500 block of Spring Street.

Police say Caskey disobeyed officers' orders and resisted arrest when they took him into custody.

A search of his vehicle turned up marijuana and more than 51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers also searched his home and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia and residual narcotics throughout the home, according to police.

Caskey was taken to the Des Moines County Jail.