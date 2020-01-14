West Burlington mayor thanks first responders following standoff on Monday

City officials in West Burlington are thanking multiple first responders following a standoff that happened Monday.

The West Burlington Fire Department has confirmed the suspect who barricaded himself inside his home for hours is dead.

After nearly 12 hours of negotiating with a man at a home on East Pennington St., the suspect began firing at officers and a short while later, set his house on fire.

Police said it began Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a welfare check in regard to an assault.

West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan explains, “We received a call on the other side of town that there was a subject at her residence with a weapon at that time and we found him back at his house."

When officers arrived at the home on the 400 block of East Pennington Street, the suspect showed what police described as a shotgun while inside the home.

Police said they set up a perimeter and called for additional support from area agencies.

Mayor Hans Trousil released a statement Tuesday thanking the community and first responders for their work in the incident.

"First and foremost, I am thankful that the outcome did not cause any injuries to any Public Safety Personal that responded to the scene," the mayor said in a statement. "Surrounding neighbors were also kept safe."

The mayor then went on to thank officers from the Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County sheriff and officers, Des Moines County tactical response team, negotiators from all departments, Iowa State fire marshal, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Fire Department, Danville Fire Department, Mediapolis Fire Department, New London Fire Department, CERT Community Emergency Response Team and the West Burlington School District and their staff.

"I would also like to express our condolences to the family of the individual who perished in this tragic event," the mayor added.