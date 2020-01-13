West Burlington schools "operating as usual" while police respond to "challenging situation"

According to officials with the West Burlington School District, the schools are operating as usual while police work through a "challenging situation."

TV6 has been hearing from viewers there is a large police presence in the city, however, TV6 has not gotten information confirmed with police yet as to what is happening.

School officials said, "the school, as well as, the local law enforcement deem the safety of our students as one of our highest priorities".

You can read the full statement below.

"The school, as well as, the local law enforcement deem the safety of our students as one of our highest priorities. It has been and is forefront in our decision making processes today as the police work through a challenging situation.

The West Burlington Independent Schools is operating as usual with all students and staff going about their daily routines.

The school and local law enforcement will continue to work together to ensure the ongoing safety of our students and staff.

The district will communicate promptly with parents should the situation change."

TV6 has a crew heading to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.