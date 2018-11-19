West Liberty Police Department pays for laundry services as part of community outreach

Today the West Liberty Police Department will be paying for laundry as a part of their "Laundering Money Project."

Residents who come to Soapbox Laundry and West Liberty coin laundry will get their laundry paid for from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. by the police department.

The department will also be providing the detergent and fabric softener.

Police say they will also be handing out vouchers for free turkeys at the event.

Authorities say events like this are a good way to get to know people in the community.