West Liberty firefighter loses father to COVID, mother and sister test positive

Omar Martinez is getting ready to bury his 58-year-old father this weekend. COVID-19 took the life of Martinez's dad. The ripple effect continued with his 22-year-old sister and 52-year-old mother also testing positive.

"Like am I special or what do I have. It's a very hard mental process, I think on me more than anything. Just for the fact that my family members had to get sick and I never presented anything at all, " he said.

Unanswered questions still linger in Martinez's mind as to how he never got coronavirus. It all started on April 3rd when his mother tested positive, April 10th, his sister was admitted to the hospital. Five days later, his father was also admitted. All of them were healthy and did not have any health issues.

The family lives together in West Liberty. Where Martinez is a firefighter with the local department. They all took the precautions of washing their hands and wearing masks when in public. Somehow the invisible virus presented itself in different ways through all three of them.

Where and how they got it is a question they don't have an answer to.

"At some point last week, my mother was kind of blaming herself. I was like no, mom, you can't blame yourself for that. Like we don't know if you got it first or my dad and sister already had it and it took them so long to present symptoms and you presented symptoms. We don’t know. I tell her like don’t blame yourself for this situation," he said.

While Martinez's sister recovers in the hospital and his mother is home. He's finding comfort and strength by giving back to his community by returning to work. Since he was exposed to all three of his family members, his chief and the health department had to give him the clear to return to the fire station.

"No matter how many people you talk to. They won’t understand it, until they actually go through it and that’s the only way I can explain how it feels right now," he said.

The feelings are still too raw for Martinez and his family. So the only way they are finding consolation is by sharing their story to help others.