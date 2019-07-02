West Nile Virus confirmed, found in horses in Iowa

Two cases of West Nile Virus has been found in horses according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

Officials say the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship State Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand has confirmed the cases and they have been detected in horses living in Iowa.

You can read the statement from the Iowa Dept. of Agriculture below.

"The virus was found in a 15-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Davis Co., and a two-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Union Co. These are the first confirmed cases of West Nile Virus detected in animals in Iowa in 2019.

The Department of Agriculture recommends that all horse owners talk to their veterinarians to determine if their horses should be vaccinated against West Nile Virus. Learn more about the West Nile Virus in animals here.

Humans can also contract West Nile Virus through mosquito bites. For tips on how to protect yourself, visit idph.iowa.gov. "