West Virginia officer rescues man in wheelchair from burning home

Glenn Nichols said he's still alive today thanks to the bravery of a police officer.

There were terrifying moments on Wednesday morning as flames shot out of an apartment building with a man in a wheelchair trapped inside.

Officer John Weber was first on the scene and realized Nichols, who relies on a wheelchair, was trapped in the inferno. That's when he kicked down the front door and wheeled him to safety.

"I thought it was people in the building fighting and somebody was trying to get in my door," Nichols said.

Nichols says if it weren't for Weber, he may have never made it out.

"It's hard to believe it happened," Nichols said. "I hear about it all the time, houses burn in Huntington, but I never thought I would be the one that it happens to."

One thing Nichols is sure of: He owes Weber his life.

"I thank him from the bottom of my heart," Nichols said. "He's just been super good to me and got me in the car out of the weather, turned the heat on and all that, making sure I was comfortable."

The apartment is a total loss, but the Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

