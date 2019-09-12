Westbound I-74 ramp on John Deere Road in Moline closed until Friday

If you travel on John Deere Road in Moline, you'll see some traffic changes Thursday and Friday.

(MGN Image)

The entrance to the westbound I-74 ramp is currently closed for pavement patching.

Crews are working on eastbound John Deere Road between I-74 and 38th Street. The ramp has been closed so workers can safely remove and replace the pavement.

The entrance ramp was shut down at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to be reopened Friday by 4 p.m.

A detour will be clearly marked.

