Western Illinois Animal Rescue holds grand opening at first permanent building after 18 years in operation

After four years of fundraising the Western Illinois Animal Rescue held a grand opening at its first permanent building Saturday.

The building has been opened for a few months. The no kill shelter received thousands of dollars in donations for the facility and most of the labor was donated.

The grand opening comes at the perfect time for the rescue. Just days ago the rescue saved two dogs with the worst case of mange the shelter has ever seen. The president of the rescue says he takes pride in the shelter and he has a special reason for doing so.

"I have had dogs all my life,” Dan Porter said. “I have a couple that when I was down, they may have saved me. I figured it was the least I could do."

The rescue has been around for 18-years.

Western Illinois Animal Rescue is a nonprofit and is always accepting donations.

