Western Illinois Animal Rescue rescues two dogs, treats worst case of mange "ever seen"

Editors Note: Some of the videos included in this article show open wounds and images that some readers may find graphic.

"Horrible," is the only word Dan Porter, President of Western Illinois Animal Rescue (WIAR) in Monmouth, can find to describe the conditions of two stray dogs recently brought in.

The two dogs, Missy and Mikey, were brought into WIAR by Kirkwood, IL. Animal Control malnourished and with extreme cases of mange. Mikey, the male dog, has mange so bad he is covered in open sores and bleeding and suffering from severe infection.

"It is going to be time consuming," Porter said describing the efforts it will take to rehabilitate the dogs. "We will do it. We have done it before, but nothing near as bad as Mikey."

Both dogs are on high doses of medication and are undergoing twice-weekly baths. Mikey had his first bath on Thursday and is also on pain medication for the condition.

"The vet told me that was the worst case [of mange] he ever saw" Porter told TV6 reporter Chris Carter. "He also told me it is the first time he has ever prescribed pain meds as a treatment program for mange."

WIAR, a non-profit that started 18-years-ago, thinks both dogs will make a full recovery. Missy's should take about a month, but Porter is unsure how long it will take for Mikey to recover.

The dogs are being cared for at WIAR's new facility in Monmouth until they are put up for adoption or a "really good foster comes along," Porter said.

Both dogs are being treated by veterinarians at Monmouth Small Animal Hospital Being a non-profit, WIAR is accepting donations to help pay for operational costs and costs to help with Missy and Mikey's medical expense. They can be made directly to the Animal Hospital or to WIAR through its website.

WIAR will hold a grand opening for it's newly opened facility this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.