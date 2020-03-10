Western Illinois University cancels summer study abroad trips amid COVID-19 concerns

Western Illinois University has canceled its summer study abroad trips amid growing concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, officials with the university said because the safety of the university's community is of the utmost importance, the university has cancelled the trips, and no further international business travel is authorized for students, faculty and staff through Aug. 1, 2020. The changes are due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Trips had been scheduled in May and June to Scotland and England, Nepal, New York City, Germany, Ireland and Spain.

Officials say this week, during Spring Break, there are students in Ecuador, Brazil, Galapagos, Denver and Florida. The countries are currently ranked level one, but if they move to level two, students and faculty will be required to be in self-isolation upon their return to the U.S. If they return from high-risk areas in the U.S., they could be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials say students, faculty and staff are also encouraged not to visit areas with high numbers of reported cases within the U.S.

"If individuals choose to travel to affected areas on their own, we ask that upon their return they closely monitor their health and seek medical attention if they begin feeling ill," said Dr. Mike Waters, medical chief of staff of Western's Beu Health Center.

If COVID-19 appears on campus, officials say the university has plans in place to address a possible outbreak.

If the Illinois Department of Public Health determines isolation is necessary to limit the spread of the virus on campus, the university will have established isolation areas on campus. Infected students may return home or be quarantined on campus for a period of 14 days. If students are isolated on campus, they will receive medical care and meals.