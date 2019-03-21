Western Illinois University holds job fair for laid off employees

Knowing some are losing their jobs, staff members of Western Illinois University took part in a job fair. A few weeks ago, WIU sent out 132 layoff notices.

“I have until April 10th,” said Ashley Chambers, an employee impacted by the layoffs.

Ashley Chambers has less than a month left at Western Illinois University in Macomb. She has been a Secretary for the Biology Department and was hoping to stay in that position for a while.

“When I was made aware that cuts were going to be happening. I was kind of prepared for my position to be possibly in those cuts,” said Chambers.

Thursday morning, she along with other Western Illinois faculty and staff attended a job fair put on by the Human Resources Department. This comes after 132 layoff notices were sent to employees at the Macomb and Moline campuses earlier this month.

“We are committed to assisting our affected employees as much as possible. So we offered quite a few workshops leading up and other training leading up to today's job fair,” said Amelia Hartnett, Western Illinois University Human Resources Director.

Chambers says this is currently her only source of income.

“This is my only job at the time and it's given me the benefits that I needed. So I’m having to kind of figure out what I need to do,” said Chambers.

The job fair had 24 employers and six social service agencies from around the area. The university says they hope employees know this isn't the end.

“We recognize that this is very difficult for everyone and when people feel powerless, this is something that would provide them with direct action that they could take to try to find further employment,” said Hartnett.

Jeff Groom with DOT Foods was among many of the employers there.

“We're always wanting to help people. You know, it’s a bad situation that they're going through right now,” said Groom.

Groom says the food distribution company has a wide range of positions and they are hopeful they will find candidates.

“They're able to help prepare for themselves and for their families and for the future ongoing. Hopefully, we can play a part in that,” said Groom.

As for Chambers, she says she was able to give out five resumes and will now wait.

“I am a little worried, but I think that comes with having to look for a new job. That being said the job fair here has been a really great opportunity. Like I said before, I’m really glad that they've set this up for us,” said Chambers.

The university set up workshops to help employees with resume' building. The timing of the layoffs varies but is based on the end of the employee's contract.