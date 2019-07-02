Western Illinois University names acting president

Western Illinois University has a new acting president.

Western Illinois University has a new acting president. Martin Abraham has been named to fill the position that was vacated by Jack Thomas last month. (WIU)

Abraham comes from Youngstown University where he served as provost.

School officials say he is "ready to do great things together with our University community and those communities which we serve."

Thomas stepped down after calls for his resignation from some in the community and within the University.

Thomas is technically on administrative leave and will still draw his salary for two years.