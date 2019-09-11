Western Illinois University recognized as "Best Midwestern University" for 15th year

Western Illinois University has been recognized as a “Best Midwestern University” by U.S. News for the 15th time.

The university has received the recognition in the U.S. News and World Report for 15 years running.

In the report’s 2020 rankings, Western is ranked 11th among 33 Midwestern public universities in the top tier.

Western is also ranked 61st among 162 public and private colleges and universities on the top tier list of “Best Regional Universities.” Western is just one of three Illinois public universities in the top 70.

Western has also been named a “Best for Veterans School” at no. 38 on the list of Midwest schools, a “Best Value School” at no. 49 and a “Top Performer on Social Mobility” at no. 49.

Officials say Western has also been recognized in rankings for being a top public school, for its graduation rates (six-year), freshmen retention rates, undergraduate business programs, undergraduate engineering program, low debt (class of 2017), highest proportion of classes under 20 students, most international students, economic diversity and campus ethnic diversity.

"I'm happy that Western has once again been highly ranked by U.S.News for the terrific academic degree programs, resources and support that we provide our students," said WIU Acting President Martin Abraham. "Our faculty, staff and administration are dedicated to ensuring our students' success. They believe in our students and are there to provide the guidance and knowledge necessary to flourish after they graduate from WIU."

The report’s rankings are based on several measures: graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

Western was also recently recognized by The Princeton Review as a “Best Midwestern College” for the 16th year in a row and as among the “best of the best,” according to the 2019 Washington Monthly College Guide. This is the seventh consecutive year Western has been highly ranked in the Washington Monthly College Guide.