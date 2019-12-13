Western Illinois University to begin national search for next president

Western Illinois University's board of trustees voted to conduct a national search for the next university president on Friday.

Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. (IlliniGradResearch / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.5, License Link)

That means interim president, Martin Abraham, won't be filling the position permanently.

Abraham has served in that role since July 1 and will remain interim president until a permanent president is hired.

"We have greatly appreciated Dr. Abraham's efforts as acting and interim president, and we look forward to a continued working relationship," Polly Radosh, board of trustees chair, said.

The board is searching for WIU's 12th president after Jack Thomas stepped down in June.