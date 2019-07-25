Western Illinois University working on plan to boost enrollment

Western Illinois University is working on a plan to boost enrollment.

TV6 spoke with the director of admissions and enrollment services on Thursday. Administrators say they plan to use a more data driven strategy to decide where potential students they want to target are. They plan to look into dual enrollment opportunities and opportunities for transfer and graduate students.

"One of the things we are implementing is something called a CRM, which allows us to track communications and measure communications while also looking at a new enterprise-wide system that will help us manage data better across the university and become more data driven in our enrollment processes," Doug Freed, director of admissions and enrollment services, said.

Administrators say they want to work to grow the Quad Cities campus but realize they have challenges ahead.

