Iowa kennel owner sentenced to 30 days in jail after discovery of dead, malnourished dogs

Several dog owners say they're disappointed and frustrated after judgement day for a Western Iowa kennel owner didn't go as they had hoped.

Dustin Young, the owner of Young Gunz Kennel in Hancock, Iowa, was in charge of caring for and training their pets, but some of the dogs ended up dead or missing.

Young faced up to three years in jail for 12 misdemeanors but on Wednesday, he received a sentence of 30 days in jail. He will also be able to leave for work release.

Young said very little in court, but last month, he told the judge his business grew too fast and got away from him. He said he was overwhelmed caring for the dogs.

Last May, investigators raided Young's place and found dog carcasses and dozens of malnourished pets.