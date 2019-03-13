Wet, Windy & Warm Today

Scattered showers are likely across our area this morning, but this will be followed up with some dry time by midday. We have already picked up a half inch of rain, so the ground is saturated. Any additional rainfall will lead to run off, street flooding and certainly rising rivers. Be aware of ponding on area roadways and if you see water across the road please DO NOT try to cross it.

Highs today will reach 60° for the first time since October of last year! It won't be too enjoyable though with all the showers and the wind. Winds will increase through the day and we could see gusts close to 50 mph by 5PM. This will be accompanied with more rain. This could make the evening commute quite tricky. Winds will be even stronger overnight keeping us to the 50s Thursday morning.

Aside from a few showers on Thursday, many of us will be dry and waiting for the cold front to move trough. This should happen around midday when temps drop form the upper 50s to the 40s very quickly.