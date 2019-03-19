Whale found dead in the Philippines is found with over 80 pounds of plastic in stomach

The discovery of a dead whale in the Philippines highlights the growing impact mankind's pollution is having on the world's oceans.

This whale, said to be a cuvier beaked whale, had 88 pounds of plastic waste in its stomach when marine scientists cut it open during the necropsy.

The whale was found emaciated and dehydrated in the shallows near Cadunan, about 25 miles from Davao City, in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

A local marine biologist and curator of a local natural history museum said there was evidence the whale had been "vomiting blood" before it died.

Video of the necropsy showed multiple sheets of plastic covered in blood pulled out of the whale's stomach.

Five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, account for up to 60% of plastic pollution in the world's oceans, according to a 2015 ocean conservancy report.

Blatchley says that he recovered 61 whales from the seas surrounding the Philippines in the last 10 years, 57 of which had died because of discarded fishing nets, dynamite fishing or plastic garbage. Adding that if the Philippines does not change, nothing will be left.