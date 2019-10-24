'What You Don't See' trailer shows parents warning signs of teenage drug use

A mobile simulation trailer came to Muscatine to help parents know where teens could be hiding drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Drugs can be hidden in objects that look normal like this water bottle.

The 'What You Don't See' trailer was created by the Iowa Narcotics Officers Association and is the first of its kind in the United States. The Muscatine Police Dept. received training on using the simulator over the summer. The goal is to help parents learn about drug trends, culture, and clothing.

Once inside the trailer, you are able to see the different types of objects drugs could be hidden including: inside fake water bottle, wall outlets that can open, and hats or shoes with hidden compartments.

"Everyday items. So it could be a water bottle, Pringles can, peanut butter jar. And when you open them up they obviously have stash compartments inside," Whitni Pena, a School Resource Officer at Muscatine High School said.

The goal is to help parents know what to look for if they suspect their child is using drugs.

"Some parents are shocked. They are going to go home and tear their kids rooms apart. Other parents are just thankful that we brought it here. Others go in thinking they know more than they do and come out like 'okay I didn't know about A, B, or C," Pena said.

Pena has spent several years working in schools and said education is key.

"We can't just expect them to know about these drug trends. About the social media trends. We have to make sure that we're educating them to stay up with those trends," she said.

While parents want to trust their kids, it's still important to know what to look for.

"[Parents] might come through and say well I don't have kids that are this age. Well you might not have kids, but your friends might have kids. Where you can help them if they, maybe are in crisis in their own families," Pena said.

According to the Community Health Assessment report, 44.6 percent of Muscatine County residents report that their life has been negatively affected by substance abuse. This could be through their own drug abuse, or a family member, relative, or friend.

The same study found the top two needs in Muscatine County are substance abuse and mental health resources.

The trailer will return to the Muscatine community again in the spring for parent-teacher conferences in March.