What a difference a DIRECTION makes!

There's a warm-up coming our way! Why? Well, multiple reasons but here's the most important. Over the last few days we've had winds coming from the northwest. These winds came right off of the deep snow pack that begins in east central Iowa and extends all the way into Canada! As air coming our way blew over the snow it got cold and stayed cold! Even as it left the snow pack we were still close enough to it to get all the chilling effects of what is essentially deep crushed ice on the ground that leaches any heat the air has even if it's exposed to direct sunlight! The tables have turned today, however, and that twist continues into the weekend. As the satellite image pictured shows, our southwest winds are crossing over bare ground which is heated by the sun and, in turn, warms up the air that's blowing over it! Therefore, as we get into the weekend, our warming process continues to the point where, from highs near 40 today, we'll get a chance to make a run at highs around 50 both Saturday AND Sunday! Enjoy it while you can. Colder temps and more snow are likely toward the middle of next week.