What drivers and homeowners need to do ahead of possible snow storms

Winter-like weather is arriving in the Quad Cities, says the TV6 weather team. Travelers wanting to stay ahead of the snow and rain in the forecast for this weekend are making sure their cars are ready.

The days before winter storms are a busy time for car mechanics. Keenan Hutcheson, from Duck Creek Tire and Service, tells TV6 that drivers can never be too prepared when it comes to their cars and safety.

“We do have a bigger influx of checking people tire pressures, checking batteries, and making sure their coolants up to par, making sure their heaters work and that nothing is going to freeze up in there."

Hutcheson says cold temperatures are tough on cars. Drivers need to prepare their rides before the rubber meets the road.

"A lot of things break when it’s cold. Give your car time to heat up,” says Hutcheson. “People just like to jump in and go a lot. But when it’s cold and you put a big burden on it (the car), it causes a lot of stress on the vehicle."

Drivers like Paul Jones take it a step further - preparing for an emergency on and off the road.

"I have some winter clothes in the back of the car in case I do end up somewhere in a ditch,” says Jones.

That’s why tires in good condition are essential on slippery roads. Keenan says drivers should make sure their tires don't have low pressure, and to make sure there is enough tread left in the tires. And of course, check your batteries before getting caught with a dead one.

"See how it sounds when you start it up. If you're not getting any hard starts, there’s a good chance you’re okay but it never hurts to be safe,” says Keenan.

Drivers should give themselves more space and time on snowy streets this season. Jones wants other drivers to take the necessary precautions.

"People need to slow down and pay attention to what they're doing."

Commuters can check all roadway conditions in Iowa at www.511ia.com

Illinois drivers can visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com for their roadway condition information.

Others are prefacing snow storms by preparing their homes. That's how Alec Clark spent his evening, today.

"We got our grocery shopping done today and then just kind of getting the last bit of leaves before the rain comes tonight and the snow comes on Sunday," says Clark.

Casey Keller, manager at K&K True Value Hardware says, winter storm gear is flying off the shelves.

"You can imagine the rush we get when the first storm hits and they need their blower for it. They’re getting snow shovels, ice melt, rock salt, snow blowers and brushes."

Keller says it’s best to test your equipment ahead of time. Assuming everything runs smoothly may leave you unprepared this weekend.

"The biggest problem for lawn mowers or snow blowers is just having gas left over from the previous season. Gas gums up the carbonator so that just has to be cleaned in that process."

But if you're like Clark that may not be a concern for your home.

"I don’t have a snow blower. I just a shovel, so all those are in working order," says Clark.

Whatever equipment you prefer for snow cleanup. Keller has some advice to make the job a little easier.

"If it’s a heavy snow, hit it often so your snow blower doesn’t have to work that much harder. Same thing with your shoveling. It’s great to let it all fall down and then clean it off once, but with the heavy snow sometimes you have to hit it multiple times."

