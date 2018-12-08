Davenport, IA (KWQC) The federal government defines medical marijuana as using the "whole unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts to treat symptoms of illness and other conditions."
There are several cannabinoids in Marijuana. The two cannabinoids that are of medicinal interest are THC and CBD.
Unlike THC, CBD is a cannabinoid that doesn't make people "high." Both are thought to have medicinal benefits, and there is research that suggests THC can reduce naseau and may decrease muscle control problems. THC is also the component that has a psychoactive element. In Iowa, medical marijuana can only contain up to 3% THC.
In order to legally obtain medical marijuana, one must have a licensed doctor sign off that their patient has a qualifying condition.
To add a qualifying condition one must add it to a petition listed on iowa.gov.
What is medical marijuana?
Davenport, IA (KWQC) The federal government defines medical marijuana as using the "whole unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts to treat symptoms of illness and other conditions."