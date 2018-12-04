What is the best month to get pregnant?

Many couples try to plan the perfect month to get pregnant, and a new study found that August may not be the best month to give birth.

Children that are born in August, in states where the cutoff to start kindergarten is a September first 1st birthday are more likely to be diagnosed and treated for ADHD, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

There are 21 states with this cutoff date, according to the Education Commission of the states.

Children born in August in these states are usually the youngest in their classrooms. Sometimes nearly a year younger than some of their classmates. Researchers believe this is part of the problem.

Health experts say this study confirms on a larger scale what some other studies have shown on smaller ones. However, it doesn't account for how kids are diagnosed, or if their physicians were following the right protocols to properly diagnose them.