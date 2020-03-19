What to do if COVID-19 leaves you laid-off, unemployed

Workers who are laid off, caring for a sick family member, or self-quarantining can apply for state unemployment insurance benefits.

Right now Iowa Workforce Development is waiving its requirement that people look for new employment while they're out or work or laid off.

If you apply, and your claim is approved, you can expect to receive a check in seven to ten days.

"That's why it's so important to get your claim filed. Don't wait. Please go do it now. The main thing is if you are laid off, or you're put in quarantine because of the COVID-19 virus, get your claim going. You don't want to delay because you may not get your claim backdated," Ryan West, Deputy Director of Iowa Workforce Development, said.

Iowans can apply for benefits in person, but they are encouraged to use the website or call instead -- because of social distancing. More than ten people are not allowed inside the building at a time.

On the Iowa Workforce Development website, there is an individual claim tab and a COVID-19 tab. You can use either one.

"Traditionally we have about a 98, 99 percent online filing. So that's where most people go. In this odd time, we really want people to do that to keep them out of the office. To keep them away from other people, quite honestly. It's more of a public safety thing," West said.

Filed claims as a result of the novel coronavirus will not be charged to employers.