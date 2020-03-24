Resources for workers in Iowa, Illinois with COVID-19 questions, concerns

In Illinois and Iowa, certain businesses have been ordered to close for specific periods of time depending on the state's mandate.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order from Mar. 21 through April 7. You can watch Governor Pritzker’s announcement of the mandate by clicking here.

The order closes 'nonessential' businesses and determines the 'necessary' industries.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation Sunday, continuing the state public health emergency declaration through Mar. 31. You can find the information on the proclamation by visiting this link.

TV6 has received numerous calls and emails from viewers inquiring about what their rights are and who they should reach out to if they feel their business isn't following the order in their state.

We reached out to the Governor's offices in both states, here's what we learned.

ILLINOIS:

In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker's office told TV6 they have established multiple resources. Pritzker's office said anyone with reports of nonessential businesses operating in violation of the stay-at-home order should reach out to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

A hotline has been set up. You can call 1-800-252-2923 if you have questions or concerns or reach out via email to ceo.support@illinois.gov.

The Governor's office advised anyone with a workplace safety concern to contact the Attorney General's Workplace Rights Bureau by calling 1-844-740-5076.

If you have or concerns about employee benefits or hazard pay, you can reach out to the Illinois Department of Labor. The phone number is 1-312-793-2800.

IOWA:

TV6 reached out to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' office. A response was sent to TV6 by the COVID-19 Media Relations/Policy Advisor/Legislative Liaison for the Iowa Department of Public Health.

This is what the state recommends for people in Iowa who may have questions:

"Specific businesses are covered under the Governor's proclamation, others are not. You can find two proclamations at the Governor's webpage that detail which businesses and prohibitions are in place.

Places like bars and restaurants, salons and gyms where people are in close contact are closed. Businesses not covered under the proclamation are encouraged to screen clients and employees before they enter, clean regularly following the CDC's guidance, and offer tele-work opportunities whenever possible.

Iowans with questions about COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or visit coronavirus.iowa.gov"

