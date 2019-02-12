What to do if your power goes out

The winter weather continues to be brutal to the Quad Cities Area. TV6 has received reports of power outages throughout the area. As of 5:00 pm MidAmerican Energy reports there are nearly 7,000 people in the QCA without power.

MidAmerican reports the company has dispatched additional line crews and tree trimming crews to the Quad Cities as a precaution. MidAmerican Energy dispatched the additional company and contractor crews from Iowa City, Waterloo, and Des Moines, and has put additional crews on standby.

Some important information to know:

Never Touch a downed powerline

Assume that any downed utility line is energized and dangerous, and do not touch a line. If you see a downed power line, call your energy company.

Notify your energy company when an outage occurs

Never assume someone else has reported a power outage. If you lose power during a storm, report the outage. This information helps the company pinpoint the source of an outage and can speed the restoration process.

Outage information is available 24/7 online, from smartphones, tablets, and desktops

MidAmerican Outage Map

Alliant Energy Outage Map

Ameren Energy Outage Map

You can also report an outage at the links provided.

