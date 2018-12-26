What to do with live Christmas trees after the holiday

Are you wondering what to do if you have a live Christmas tree?

Here are what each of the four major cities are doing to help you clean up after the holiday:

In Bettendorf, Christmas tree collection is scheduled for December 26, 2018 - January 11, 2019. Ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed and no sticker is required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7:00 a.m.

In Moline, trees will be collected when placed with regular garbage from December 26, 2018, through January 11, 2019.

In Rock Island, the city will be collecting trees from December 26, 2018, through January 5, 2019. Trees should be placed at the normal garbage setout point on garbage collection day. All ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed. Trees must be placed at least three feet away from garbage carts, so both the garbage and tree can be picked up.

In Davenport, trees can be set out now until January 11. You may also bring your tree to the Davenport Compost Facility before and after curbside collection ends for the season. Trees must be free of decorations and the stand. It cannot be wrapped in a plastic bag.

The City of Muscatine also released information about their live Christmas tree pick up. Those in Muscatine and Fruitland will be able to recycle their trees. The Solid Waste Division collects live trees as part of their yard waste service. Unflocked trees will be collected by the City from December 26 through January 25. To prepare the unflocked tree, remove ornaments, wires, decorations along with any stand or metal objects. Do not put the tree in a plastic bag. Cut the tree into three-foot sections that are not larger than two-feet in diameter.