What we're watching: SNOW Sunday night into Monday!

The next "weather-maker" to watch could be a winter storm coming at us late Sunday into Monday. As of Friday night the system was just approaching the west coast. This is an important position because once storms from the west get over land they can be sampled by more weather balloons, balloons that aren't available over the Pacific Ocean, giving us more data about how the storm will track and where the heaviest snow will likely fall, AND just how much that snow will amount to. At this point it looks like the snow will affect the Monday morning commute, but the specific impacts are yet to be determined. If the models are agreeing on anything late Friday it's that the heaviest snow should be located south of I-80, and a general range of accumulations could be 1 to 4 inches with the snow starting Sunday evening and lasting into Monday. The specific start and end times still vary, somewhat, one model has the snow ending quickly Sunday night, and one model has 6 to 7 inches falling in spots. So, as you can see NOTHING is absolutely certain about this storm. And, once the new model runs come out through midday Saturday all of THAT could even change! Stay with KWQC for the latest. A First Alert Day will be issued if necessary, and to stay even closer to the call download the QC Weather App free of charge!