What you need to know about coronavirus

Health authorities are closely watching the latest outbreak of coronavirus, a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.

The first case of coronavirus from Wuhan, China, has been confirmed in the U.S. So, what is this virus and how is it spread? (Source: Source: HK CABLE, WHARF, CNN)

Authorities have confirmed the virus can spread from person to person, but there’s a lot they still don’t know about it.

This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.

Typical symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, headache and fever, which can last a few days.

To combat the outbreak, governments are stepping up surveillance of airline passengers from central China and taking other steps to try to control it.

The virus originated in China’s Wuhan province but has since spread to other parts of China. Isolated cases have been found in Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

The SARS outbreak in 2002-03 killed about 800 people, but it’s unknown yet if this illness could be as bad.

There are no vaccines yet to protect against this family of viruses, but the U.S. National Institutes of Health are working on one.

