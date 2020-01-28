What you need to know about the Iowa caucuses

Scott County Democrats released a list of caucus locations Tuesday ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020.

The caucuses are conducted by the political parties and not by county auditors. They are held in schools, churches and other venues where participants express their presidential candidate preference and help form party platform planks (issues).

If you are planning to participate, you need to be registered to vote and choose a party. You will also find your caucus location by using your precinct, but that does not mean the caucus will be held where you usually vote.

Click this link to the Scott Co. Democratic Party for a list of caucus locations or check with the party in your county.

For information on how to caucus, click the link to the Iowa Democratic Party

Republicans will also caucus on Feb. 3. For more information on locations and procedures, click the link to the Scott Co. Republican Party or the Iowa Republican Party.

