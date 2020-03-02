What you need to know regarding new coronavirus, COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is responding to an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus (COVID-19). This according to the CDC's website.

As of Monday, March 2, there are 43 cases of COVID-19 according to the CDC.

This number represents cases that were detected and tested in the United States through U.S. public health surveillance systems since January 21, 2020. This does not include people who returned to the U.S. via State Department-chartered flights according to the CDC.

There are 10 states with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida all have confirmed cases.

You can view a global map that shows how many areas around the world have confirmed cases. This includes Africa, the Americas, Europe, South-East Asia, Western Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean all have confirmed cases.

On Monday, officials in Illinois announced the fourth patient that had tested positive for COVID-19.

In Iowa, officials said they were monitoring five people for COVID-19, however, none of them were showing symptoms.

While TV6 will work to update these numbers both locally and nationally as they become available, below are links that can be useful at any time.

- Coronavirus: What you need to know. You can find that link here.

- Why are scientists so concerned about new coronavirus? You can find that link here.

- Surgeon general urges people to stop buying face masks amid coronavirus fears. You can find that link here.

- Local epidemiologist clarifies concerns over the coronavirus. You can find that link here.

- Are disinfectants effective on coronavirus? You can find that link here.

- Coronavirus: How will it impact the health of your 401K? You can find that link here.