What’s with the wet weekends???

Well, here’s a stat that we really don’t want to talk about – but we will. If only to quantify something that you’ve probably already figured out, we’ve had an awful lot of wet weekends, lately! How many. Well, our last completely DRY weekend was the first weekend of August. Yep! Since then, the last 9 weekends have brought rain. 5 of the last 6 weekends BOTH days brought wet weather. And, the last 8 out of 9 Sundays have been wet. Well, it seems like we will keep getting the short end of the weekend stick, for a while. This coming weekend although we might be completely dry, we look to only get high temps in the 40s, a lot of wind making it even MORE uncomfortable, and perhaps our first FROST Saturday morning followed by more on Sunday!