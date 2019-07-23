When the High brings the Heat! – AND Humidity

We started out this week with a nice breath of fresh air from Canada thanks to a high pressure system coming in from the northwest. Air circulates around high pressure in as clockwise direction. Therefore, if a high is anywhere to your west, the air will be coming in from the north or northwest. In our case, that means a well places high will push in typically cooler and drier Canadian air – as it did the last couple of days and, will do again, Wednesday. Now, when the high moves off to the east – something we expect by Thursday – the weather will change noticeably! That’s when the high pressure system will be in a position to push air in from the south – which is warmer and more humid. Therefore, Thursday into the weekend, as that south flow remains in place, expect the heat AND humidity to increase. Sounds like a typical BIX weekend, to me!!!