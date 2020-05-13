When they reopen, hair salons might look a little different

Iowa barbershops and hair salons are getting ready to hopefully reopen on Saturday, with added measures in place to keep customers and professionals safe from the coronavirus.

If the current timeline holds, we should finally be able to get our hair cut and possibly colored. With social distancing now the norm, your favorite salon might look a little different.

You will probably see a lot of hand sanitizer. Magazines in the waiting area might be removed, that is if here is a waiting area at all. Some salons are requiring you to wait in your car, and they will call you when they are ready, allowing you in.

Don’t be surprised if you get your temperature taken at the door. And face masks are probably a sure thing.

Right now many salons are still open, but only offering curbside pickup for hair care products. But, if you need a haircut… you can either wait a couple more days, or do it yourself.

