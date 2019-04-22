When your selfie is photo-bombed by gorillas, it goes viral.

A Park Ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo snapped a picture of just that and posted it on his Instagram page. The gorillas were apparently copying human behavior with one leaning in to get in the picture and the other standing proudly.

The ranger knows the gorillas well. He helped rescue them.

The park is home to 22 primate species including three great apes. It is estimated that 1,000 thousand mountain gorillas live at the site.

