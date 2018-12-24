White Christmas Chances Look Bleak

What once looked to be enough to give some of us a white Christmas now looks like nothing. A system will roll into the midwest tonight, but most of the precipitation will stay to our south. Thus, it will be a brown Christmas in the QC. We need 1" of snow on the ground at 6AM on Christmas Day for it to be considered a White Christmas. That is not going to happen this year, and historically only happens 42% of the time.

Now if you have post Christmas travel plans Thursday and Friday look to be worst days to travel due to a strong system bringing rain/wind/snow to the region. We will have all rain here Thursday with highs in the 50s. And will finish up with some snow on Friday. Please stay on top of this forecast as it could change.