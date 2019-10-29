White Halloween? It's Possible

The QCA could experience it's first White Halloween on record, but the forecast is not very confident.

There are a wide array of scenarios that can play out, but won't be known until about 12 hours before it will happen, so I'm just going to keep this simple.

Anywhere from 1"-5" of snow will be possible from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Heavier amounts appear to line up SE of the QC. However there is the potential to get much more than this (because we are already cold) and the forecast will likely be changing in the upcoming hours. Stay tuned!