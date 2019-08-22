White House announces actions to crack down on fentanyl and opioid trafficking

Drug overdoses claim the lives of hundreds each day.

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to the President, talks with Gray DC Reporter Kristin Kasper about illegal opioid and fentanyl trafficking. (Source: Gray DC)

While overall overdose deaths are on the decline, White House officials say illicit synthetic opioids like fentanyl claimed the lives of 32,000 Americans last year.

“What’s happening is, the poison is being peddled into our communities and into our kids,” said Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway in an interview with Gray DC.

Fentanyl is a pain reliever and, when taken legally, is used for treating severe pain. However, most overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl sold through the illegal drug trade.

Wednesday, the White House announced actions to crack down on international fentanyl trafficking. The White House, through the Office of National Drug Control Policy, unveiled a series of private-sector advisories to help domestic and foreign businesses better protect themselves and their supply chains from inadvertent trafficking.

“You see these traffickers are smart. They understand how to hijack and intervene into a legal supply chain,” said Conway. “The administration is saying to our private sector companies, here is how you can strengthen your supply chain to guard against unknowingly being a part of the trafficking of these drugs.”

Meanwhile, the U.S Treasury Department issued sanctions on several suspected Chinese fentanyl producers.

In a statement, Under Secretary of the Treasury Sigal Mandelker said these operations are “directly contributing to the crisis of opioid addiction, overdoses, and death in the United States.”