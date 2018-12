The White House has released the official 2018 Christmas photo.

The photo shows President Trump and the first lady standing in the Cross Hall of the White House.

The first family is spending their second year in the White House.

The room is lined with massive Christmas trees decorated by Mrs. Trump who oversees the holiday decorations.

On the White House website, First Lady Melania Trump thanked the staff and volunteers who helped decorate the White House in Christmas cheer.