White Sox and the Yankees to play in Iowa at the Field of Dreams

The White Sox and Yankees will stage the first-ever Major League game in the Hawkeye State at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, according to the MLB website.

It will be held Aug. 13, 2020, in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark constructed in the corn on the Dyersville farm site where the film was staged.

It will start at 6 p.m. CST and will be broadcast nationally.

As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com