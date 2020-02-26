Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone to hold two informational meetings March 5

The Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone will two meetings on March 5 to provide local businesses with information about the enterprise zone and how it can assist their business in expansion or location in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

The meetings will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Whiteside County Courthouse, 200 E. Knox Street, Morrison and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse, 301 N. Main St., Mt. Carroll.

“The Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone has shown itself to be one of the region’s most effective local incentives in attracting investment, and retaining and creating jobs in the region,” WCEZ Administrator Gary Camarano, said in a media release. “Since the year 2000, the Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone has assisted 488 projects, attracted $453,322,102.22 in investment, and helped in retaining and creating 8,526 jobs. We want to reach out to the business community and provide information to them on this incentive, and how it could assist in business expansions or locations.”

Economic activity in the enterprise zone picked up in 2019, with 19 projects and an investment of $38.6 million, up from 2018’s 13 projects with an investment of $10.5 million, according to the release.

The 2019 projects are on track to create over 450 jobs in the enterprise zone.

So far in 2020, three projects have been approved for the enterprise zone, with another 12 in the works, according to the release.

“The Enterprise Zone and other local incentives, have greatly contributed to the revitalization of the Rock Falls Riverfront,” Rock Falls Mayor Bill Wescott said in the release. “Our RB&W District has seen a hotel completed in 2016, a banquet hall/event center set to open in March of this year, and another hotel set to break ground this spring. Add the Best Cob relocation in the 30 West Industrial Park to the mix, and it’s easy to see what the Enterprise Zone has contributed to helping us grow our local economy.”

Camarano added, “The Whiteside Carroll Enterprise Zone has helped businesses large and small, local or headquartered outside the region, and involved in industrial, commercial or retail ventures. It is a very easy application process, and our office is there to assist by answering any questions. The WCEZ has definitely proven its worth to our business partners.”

Contact the Whiteside County Economic Development Department at econdev@whiteside.org, or call Sandy Prescott at 815-772-5182 to register for either meeting.