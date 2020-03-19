Whiteside Co. Health Dept. shares recommendations to stop spread of COVID-19

Officials in Whiteside County have announced the health department has joined other regional health departments in following recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, officials announced the recommendations include cancelling or postponing "events with 25 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risk of exposure. This is especially important for those at high risk for complications such as older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes."

Officials say since the arrival of COVID-19 in Whtieside County and surrounding areas, "public and commercial labs have been overwhelmed with specimens."

You can read the full announcement below or at this link.