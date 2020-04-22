Whiteside County CHC will offer coronavirus drive-up testing by appointment starting Friday

The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic will offer drive-up testing starting Friday for those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Drive-up testing will be by appointment only and will be done from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday in the back parking lot of the clinic, 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls, the health department said.

Both new and current patients can be tested at the clinic. Appointments may be canceled due to inclement weather.

The Illinois Primary Health Care Association and Illinois Department of Public Health have partnered together to supply the clinic with a limited number of tests following recommendations to expand testing in Illinois, the health department said. Testing will continue as long as supplies last.

Individuals experiencing coronavirus symptoms who would like to be tested should call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for a phone consultation with a provider.

The provider will give education and an initial assessment for testing, as well as determine whether the patient should go to the emergency department for immediate treatment. If the provider determines the patient should be tested, they will schedule the appointment for drive-up testing.

Anyone with general questions about the coronavirus can call the IDPH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department.

Additional information is also available on the IDPH’s COVID-19 and CDC COVID-19 websites.