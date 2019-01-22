Whiteside County Emergency Management warns of potential flooding due to ice jams

There's an "freeze-up" ice jam on the Rock River in the area of Sauk Valley Community College. That's according to a Facebook post from Whiteside County Emergency Management.

"The jam is causing a sharp rise in river levels below the dam in Dixon. A freeze-up ice jam happens when extremely cold air temperatures occur over open water."

It's not causing any problem right now in Whiteside County but officials there say it could mean the rapid production of "large amounts of river ice that can jam up in any given location."

The post goes on to say, ..."the situation could quickly change, and if you have an interest along the Rock River you should remain aware given the forecast of very cold temps towards the end of the week into the weekend."

There's also an ice jam along the Rock River upstream of Como. The National Weather Service is reminding people, "turn around, don't drown" saying river level fluctuations are possible.