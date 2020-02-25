Whiteside County Sheriff's Office announces arrival of new K9 officer

A new four-legged police recruit will soon be patrolling the streets in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office announced the arrival of its new K9 officer, Amor, on Facebook on Tuesday.

The German Shepherd is 1.5 years old and comes all the way from Poland.

After Amor attends the K9 Academy in Michigan, he and his handler, Deputy Hamstra, will begin patrolling communities in the county in mid-April.