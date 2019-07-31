Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responds to two-vehicle accident on I-88

Officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning along I-88. The call came in around 3:45 a.m., for an accident that happened on I-88 eastbound at mile marker 13.

Officials say a vehicle, driven by 54-year-old Danny King, of Illinois, was traveling east when the semi he was driving left the roadway and sideswiped a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Officials say King's vehicle continued into a ditch where it jackknifed and came to a rest.

King was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the crash and refused medical treatment.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Erie Ambulance, Erie Fire Department and Illinois State Police.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Johnson's Towing.