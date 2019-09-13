Whiteside County airport seeks help from public with pre-airshow event

Officials in Whiteside County are asking for the public's support for a pre-Oshkosh AirVenture event that is happening on September 14. This will be at 9 a.m.

The event will be at the airport during a meeting with Sterling native, Dan Gryder.

"The meeting is to gauge community support for such an event, as it will take a lot of volunteers to help make the event a success," the press release reads. "Community leaders, non-profit organizations, and individuals interested are highly encouraged to attend. Coffee, donuts, and conversation start at 9:00 AM with a special board meeting of the Whiteside County Airport Board with Gryder and those in attendance at 10:00 AM."

More information can be found at this link