Whiteside County health officials confirm 3 more COVID-19 cases

Health officials confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County on Saturday.

One case is in their 50s and has recovered, one case in their 70s has recovered and there is another case in their 60s.

The Whiteside County Health Department is working with each individual to identify, quarantine and monitor those who’ve been in contact with them.

As of Saturday, there were 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside County. Of the confirmed cases four have recovered, one has died and the rest are receiving care or are recovering at home.